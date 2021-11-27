Family of Nousheen Kazmi wants judicial commission to probe ‘hanging at CMC’   

DADU: Family of a female student Nousheen Kazmi who was found hanged at the girls’ hostel of the Chandka Medical College, Larkana has demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

While expressing their concern over a committee formed to probe the incident, the father and paternal uncle of Nousheen Kazmi demanded of the Sindh government to form a judicial commission headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro.

The father of the female student Hidayat Shah Kazmi also rejected a post-mortem report into the alleged hanging and said that his daughter could not commit suicide. “It is an apparent case of a murder,” he claimed.

The body of a fourth-year student in Chandka Medical College had been recovered in a girls’ hostel room.

According to Nosheen Kazmi’s father, he received the information of her daughter’s death via a telephone call. He said that the family will go for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The body of the student named Nosheen Kazmi was found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room. Police officials said that they found a suicide note from the scene.

However, it is still unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder.

Initial post-mortem report into the death of Nosheen Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana reveals that her death was caused due to hanging.

The victim’s initial post-mortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

