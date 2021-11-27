Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Family of Nousheen Kazmi wants judicial commission to probe ‘hanging at CMC’   

test

DADU: Family of a female student Nousheen Kazmi who was found hanged at the girls’ hostel of the Chandka Medical College, Larkana has demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

While expressing their concern over a committee formed to probe the incident, the father and paternal uncle of Nousheen Kazmi demanded of the Sindh government to form a judicial commission headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro.

The father of the female student Hidayat Shah Kazmi also rejected a post-mortem report into the alleged hanging and said that his daughter could not commit suicide. “It is an apparent case of a murder,” he claimed.

The body of a fourth-year student in Chandka Medical College had been recovered in a girls’ hostel room.

According to Nosheen Kazmi’s father, he received the information of her daughter’s death via a telephone call. He said that the family will go for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Read More: BENAZIR BHUTTO MEDICAL UNIVERSITY SEEKS JUDICIAL INQUIRY OF STUDENT’S DEATH

The body of the student named Nosheen Kazmi was found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room. Police officials said that they found a suicide note from the scene.

However, it is still unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder.

Initial post-mortem report into the death of Nosheen Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana reveals that her death was caused due to hanging.

The victim’s initial post-mortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.