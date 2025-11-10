Novak Djokovic hints at early retirement

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has recently suggested the possibility of an early retirement, stirring uncertainty about his ambitious dream of playing until the 2028 Olympic Games.

He shared that the physical toll of elite tennis and recurring injuries may cut his career shorter than planned.

It’s worth noting that Djokovic, who captured an elusive Olympic gold in Paris last year, was forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin due to an ongoing injury, ending his season prematurely.

Djokovic confirmed his withdrawal through social media, expressing disappointment and gratitude to his supporters.

“I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much,” he wrote.

The Serb, who recently claimed the ATP 250 title in Athens after defeating Lorenzo Musetti, reflected on his long-term ambitions but acknowledged the growing uncertainty surrounding his future.

“Since I’ve achieved almost every goal in tennis, I mentioned the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for many more years,” Djokovic said.

“But I don’t know – there are some things beyond my control. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible, both mentally and physically.”

With most major milestones already behind him, Novak Djokovic is reportedly considering a lighter playing schedule to manage his fitness and extend his time on tour.

Whether the 24-time Grand Slam champion will make it to the 2028 Olympics now remains an open question, one that even Djokovic himself seems unsure about.