Novak Djokovic may be deported from Australia; here’s why

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may get deported from Australia and get eliminated from this year’s edition because of his Covid-19 vaccine exemption status.

The UK-based news agency The Daily Mail reported that the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will make the title defence, came to Australia from Dubai.

The player arrived in Australia just after the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the development regarding his vaccination status.

However, the 34-year-old got into a pickle at the Melbourne airport after one of his team members made a key mistake as he asked for visa class which did not apply to the player.

The authorities contacted the state government after coming to know that the person had provided a wrong visa which forbids travel exemption to those who are not vaccinated.

The officials refused permission of the state government to support the document n by saying that the decision rests with the Australian government.

The report mentioned that athlete was given medical exemptions from two independent panels. However, the approval process is different.

The tournament will be contested in Melbourne from January 17 till January 30.

