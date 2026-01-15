Novak Djokovic training halt raises Australian Open questions

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic cancelled his practice session on Wednesday after just 12 minutes due to a neck issue. This comes only four days before the first Grand Slam of 2026 begins in Melbourne.

The session between the world No. 4 and Daniil Medvedev was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Rod Laver Arena. The practice lasted approximately 12 minutes, during which neither player appeared to be playing at full intensity. After struggling with his serve, the Serb required several minutes of neck therapy from his physiotherapist, Miljan Amanovic, and the session did not continue.

Novak Djokovic has not participated in a competitive match since the Hellenic championship in Greece on November 8. Furthermore, he recently pulled out of the Adelaide International, declaring he was “not quite physically ready to compete.”

To secure his 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic may need to defeat both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Tennis great Pat Cash suggested that Djokovic might struggle to endure multiple five-set matches at his age, noting that he may rely on his younger opponents losing early in the tournament. Ultimately, the player’s greatest challenge in the coming days will be balancing intense training with injury prevention.

Last year, Serbian tennis star suggested the possibility of an early retirement, stirring uncertainty about his ambitious dream of playing until the 2028 Olympic Games.

He shared that the physical toll of elite tennis and recurring injuries may cut his career shorter than planned.

It’s worth noting that Djokovic, who captured an elusive Olympic gold in Paris last year, was forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin due to an ongoing injury, ending his season prematurely.

Djokovic confirmed his withdrawal through social media, expressing disappointment and gratitude to his supporters.

“I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much,” he wrote.