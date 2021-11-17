Now happy? Fawad Chaudhry jeers at opposition after bills’ passage

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry mocks opposition parties crying foul after the bills tabled by the government, especially the amendments in electoral reforms, were passed with majority support in Wednesday’s joint parliament session, ARY News reported.

“I will say only one thing to them, you must be happy now,” Fawad Chaudhry said in the presser outside the parliament house during the joint session as some 33 bills were tabled by the government.

It has become the habit of the opposition parties that they first speak ill about the state institutions and the government in the first couple of weeks of any proposed legislation and then they resort to turning to them for making some deal or ‘NRO’.

He said the government will also move towards resolving the matter of census.

‘Will move court against violation of Constitution by govt’

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to move to the court against the alleged violation of the Constitution by the federal government by forcedly passing the legislation.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing the joint session of the parliament today, said that the federal ministers and the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) were consistently talking about building consensus. He alleged that the federal government was only deceiving the opposition and the nation.

The PPP chairman claimed that the government was attempting to unilaterally passing the electoral reforms. He said that PPP will not accept the next election if the government is not ready to consider the reservations of the opposition and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The joint session of the Parliament passed three important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill allowing him the right to appeal amid the hues and cry of the opposition.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and Second Election Amendment Bill 2021 were presented by Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr Bbar Awan in the joint session of the Parliament.

