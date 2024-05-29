Now you can get complete solar system for just Rs7000

KARACHI: After the Punjab government, Syed Murad Ali Shah-led Sindh government also announced to provide affordable electricity to over 200,000 households in the province, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank will provide a complete solar system to each household for Rs. 7,000.

The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that the system will include the installation of solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries in each household.

He said that each of the households would be charged for just Rs. 7,000 for the complete set-up. The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that one fan and three LED bulbs can be lit from the system provided under the project.

He said that the system would be installed in 50,000 households in Karachi and 150,000 in other parts of the province during the first phase.

He added that the World Bank the World Bank has provided USD 32 million for the project which is expected to be expanded.

The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that 400 megawatts of electricity are being generated as of now in Sindh from solar panels.

Read More: CM Maryam okays provision of 1kv solar kits in Punjab

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday okayed the provision of a 1Kv Solar system to 50,000 families in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review energy projects in the province.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the administration to ensure quality products to the masses so they can get rid of expensive electricity problems.

The Punjab CM directed the administration to initiate the pilot project in the province.