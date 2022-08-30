Pakistan floods: Nowshera ADC Quratul Ain Wazir sets example for govt officers

Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods across the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing 1,136 people since June 14.

The ‘abnormal monsoon’ also wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing hundreds of people, 500,000 livestock, and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

Unprecedented rain in the Swat Valley turned rivers into raging torrents that washed away roads and bridges, cutting off tourists and residents from nearby towns, even as the water receded.

Last Friday, the district administration imposed a flood emergency in the Nowshera district after forecast issued by the Flood Forecasting Division, ordering people to evacuate the city at the earliest.

Quratul Ain Wazir, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera district, went door to door to inform citizens about the impending calamity.

The woman played an active role to evacuate and rescue the people of her city amid devastating floods triggered by torrential rains.

Due to his tireless efforts, thousands of citizens from Nowshera Kalan, Khat Kalay, Police Lines, Dhobi Ghaat, Labor Colony, Cantonment Board, Alam Garden, Usmania, Ajmiri, Baghbanabad, Marathi, and Lara Mina areas of the city were able to evacuate in time.

Announcements at mana khel for evacuation and shifting to safe zones #MissWazir pic.twitter.com/1LdWWnQhQg — Miss Wazir ADC Nowshera (@MissWazir_ADC) August 28, 2022

Netizens have lauded Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir for leading the on-ground efforts.

While talking to the ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Quratul Ain Wazir said the district administration immediately formulated a strategy as soon they received directives about flood warning from the deputy commissioner’s office.

In response to a question, ADC Wazir said that her own house was also submerged but due to national duties, she could not see the house and asked her husband to take care of the house and she will care of Nowshera city.

Comments