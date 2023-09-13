Nowshera: Four die in passenger bus accident

NOWSHERA: At least four people died and 14 sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in Nowshera, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a passenger bus traveling from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange, resulting in four fatalities and 14 individuals sustaining injuries.

Rescue sources revealed that, due to overspeeding, the accident occurred as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange, after which the rescue officials swiftly responded to the scene, transporting both the deceased and the injured to nearby hospitals for initial medical treatment.

In a separate incident on the M4 motorway in Gojra, a collision between a trailer and a van led three fatalities, injuring four individuals.

Earlier in July, a passenger van hurtled into a ditch leaving six people dead and 11 others injured at Thalechi area.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

There were four deaths and 12 persons injured in the initial report of the incident, however the death toll increased to five after an injured succumbed to injuries.

According to police four women and a child were killed in the deadly incident at Thalechi.