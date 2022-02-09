Nowshera reports highest Covid positivity ratio in country

ISLAMABAD: Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 34.62 percent in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi reported 14.51 percent test positivity ratio, while Hyderabad recorded 9.48 pct coronavirus positivity rate, according to the sources at the country’s Ministry of National Health.

Mardan recorded 23.13 percent Covid positivity ratio, Abbottabad 6.44 and Bannu 3.82 pct.

Gilgit reported 18.18 pct test positivity rate, Diamer 6.9 pct positive cases and Skardu 3.45 percent Covid positives tests.

Federal capital Islamabad recorded 3.77 percent positive tests, Rawalpindi 7.06 pct and Lahore 11.06 pct test positivity ratio.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad recorded 23.86 percent Covid positivity ratio and Mirpur Azad Kashmir 15.32 percent.

Covid-19 positive tests ratio surged in Quetta to 8.33 pct, in Bahawalpur 6.93 pct, Faisalabad 9.66 pct, Gujrat 5.54 pct, Sargodha 2.90 and Multan 2.42 pct, sources said.

Covid-19 positive tests ratio surged in Quetta to 8.33 pct, in Bahawalpur 6.93 pct, Faisalabad 9.66 pct, Gujrat 5.54 pct, Sargodha 2.90 and Multan 2.42 pct, sources said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is again witnessing a surge as the country reported 4,253 new cases over the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s 2,799.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,749 samples were tested, out of which 4,253 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 8.2pc as compared to yesterday’s 5.34%.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,470,161 with the addition of 4,253 new cases.

Comments