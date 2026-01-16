NPAC ulema declare Khawarij enemies of the state, vow to visit terrorism-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Ulema of the National Peace Message Committee (NPAC) met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and pledged to visit terrorism-affected areas, engage with local communities, religious scholars, and the armed forces, and serve as frontline ambassadors of peace.

Chairing a meeting of the National Peace Message Committee (NPAC), the prime minister said the committee would play a pivotal role in strengthening the national narrative against extremism and terrorism, similar to the historic role played by Ulema in the creation of Pakistan.

He added that while Pakistan was on a fast track toward development, terrorism remained the most serious challenge.

The prime minister noted that more than 100,000 Pakistanis had embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism. He said the international community must acknowledge Pakistan’s immense sacrifices and added that the country possessed credible evidence of external support being extended to terrorist elements operating inside Pakistan.

Expressing confidence, he said Pakistan would once again defeat terrorism. He also highlighted the positive role of minority communities in national development and called for interfaith harmony to ensure lasting peace.

Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the national narrative against terrorism and in favor of peace and stability would be further strengthened.

He said NPAC members would visit different parts of the country to convey a message of peace and counter hate-based narratives. He also announced that a two-day conference would be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing together Ulema from all schools of thought to promote peace and discourage extremism.

Participants of the meeting, including Ulema from various schools of thought and representatives of minority communities, expressed full support for the government’s initiative. They unanimously declared terrorists and Khawarij as enemies of the state and emphasised the need to counter anti-state narratives, particularly by positively engaging and guiding the youth.

They said the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee symbolised national unity and would play a critical role in promoting peace, harmony, and stability across the country.