NPMC reviews prices, supply situation of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC).

The meeting discussed prices and supply of essential commodities, margin between wholesale and retail prices and availability of essential items, a news release said.

The Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) presented the price movement of 51 essential items collected from the markets of 17 cities.

Minister Sami Saeed urged participants to ensure prices’ stability across provinces, seeking their oversights of the supply of essential items, available stock levels and the monitoring of pricing mechanisms.

He also urged Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to strictly employ the Decision Support System (DSS) App developed by the PBS for price monitoring.

He emphasized the critical role of administrative oversight and monitoring for maintaining price stability.