Nqabayomzi Peter sets rare ODI record against Pakistan

South Africa’s leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter registered a rare ODI record with three caught and bowled dismissals against Pakistan in the second ODI here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Peter returned with the figures of 3/55 in eight overs, including 22 in the last over.

During his spell, the 23-year-old picked up the wickets of Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi — all caught and bowled. With this, he became the first bowler in ODI history to achieve the feat in a single innings.

Overall, four Pakistani batters were dismissed caught and bowled, marking only the second such instance in ODI cricket. Saim Ayub was the other batter to be dismissed, caught and bowled,

Nonetheless, despite a miserable start, Pakistan set a 270-run target in their 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Saim made 53 from 66, whereas Salman Ali Agha scored a grinding 69 from 106 balls. Meanwhile, Nawaz provided a late flourish to Pakistan’s innings, ensuring that the home side posted a challenging total.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger stood out amongst the bowlers and picked up four wickets in his quota of 10 overs.