“NRO-II,” Shibli Faraz reacts to NAB amendments case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz Friday reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict in NAB amendments case verdict, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz terming the verdict “NRO-II” vowed to take the case to the masses. He said the case was related to the national exchequer of Pakistan.

Commenting on the September 8 public gathering, Shibli Faraz said, PTI will continue its struggle for the uprightness of Constitution and law and order in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law by accepting the review plea of the federal government.

The judgment reserved by a five-member bench of the SC was reserved on June 6.

The judgment was given by a majority of 5-0 by a bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa with Justice Athar Minallah writing an additional note as well.

The SC in its short verdict stated that details of the decision will be shared later.

The federal and provincial governments had filed intra-court appeals against the declaration of the NAB amendments as unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the federal government’s appeal on June 6th.