NSC meeting likely to be summoned tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar is likely to summon a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow (Friday).

Sources said that Pakistan-Iran tensions will be the focal point of discussion during the meeting.

According to sources, the NSC meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, heads of the air force and the navy, and federal ministers for defence, finance, and information.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq, who is currently in Davos while on a visit of Switzerland for attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is cutting short his visit and returning to Pakistan tonight.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday said Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

“In early hours of 18 January 2024, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan. The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” the military wing said while sharing details about operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

The ISPR said that hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation (BLF) Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

“The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” it added.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, it said.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

“Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries,” it added.