NSC meets tomorrow to discuss Afghan, Kashmir issues

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of a parliamentary committee on National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the in-camera meeting on July 1 at 3pm. The NSC meeting will discuss the security situation in the region.

The meeting will also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and India Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will also attend the meeting.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other parliamentary leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will also attend the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s decision to call a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Afghanistan and announced that he will attend the briefing.