Terror wave: PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) meeting is underway to take important decisions in the wake of a renewed wave of terrorism in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting of the country’s top civil-military body is underway at the Prime Minister (PM) House with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting is being attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other cabinet members.

From the armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and chiefs of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force are attending the meeting.

The NSC huddle would be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan, the situation at Pak-Afghan border and implementation of the National Action Plan, say sources.

The meeting came after Pakistan recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Army’s top brass vows to eliminate terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday chaired the 254th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Corps Commanders Conference was held under the chair of COAS General Syed Asim Munir for two days from December 27 to 28.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Pakistan Army was undertaken, according to the press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

