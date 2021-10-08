NSC reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

The NSC, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, urged the international community to extend assistance to the war-ravaged country to prevent any humanitarian crisis there.

The meeting discussed matters of national security, the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and other important issues. It was attended by ministers, the national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs.

PM Khan got a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their potential impact on Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Kabul was also highlighted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s support to evacuation efforts from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world has recognised Pakistan’s positive contribution.

The committee noted that the evolving situation in the region is “extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan can have severe implications for Pakistan”.

The prime minister called for the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

