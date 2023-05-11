NSC’s emergency meeting cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (tomorrow) has been cancelled, ARY News reported on Thursday.
Sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to review the security-related matters and the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to declare Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’ and order his immediate release.
Sources added that the federal cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow in which the members will be briefed on the security situations.
Moreover, a legal team will brief the federal cabinet over the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision regarding the release of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan who had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday.
The cabinet members will also review the political situation after Imran Khan’s release.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.
The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan’s arrest by Rangers from inside the courtroom “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.
The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court tomorrow morning (Friday).