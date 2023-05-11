NSC’s emergency meeting cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (tomorrow) has been cancelled, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to review the security-related matters and the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to declare Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’ and order his immediate release.

Sources added that the federal cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow in which the members will be briefed on the security situations.

Moreover, a legal team will brief the federal cabinet over the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision regarding the release of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan who had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday.

The cabinet members will also review the political situation after Imran Khan’s release.