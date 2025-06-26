NSMC explains cause of minor earthquakes in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) is actively monitoring the recent seismic activity being felt in Karachi and surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the NSMC has recorded 57 low-magnitude tremors in Karachi since June 1, 2025.

These quakes have ranged from 1.5 to 3.8 on the Richter scale, attributed to the activation of the Landhi Fault Line.

“This unusually high frequency reflects a natural release of tectonic stress within the region’s fault system”.

PMD experts said that the tremors are minor and commonplace in active seismic zones. “Most of these jolts have occurred at shallow depths (up to 70km)”.

These earthquakes are the result of natural tectonic movements along local fault systems in the region, experts said.

“Karachi lies near the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, where small-scale stress accumulation can occasionally lead to such minor seismic releases”.

These are considered normal geological phenomena in tectonically active zones and do not indicate an impending major earthquake, experts said.

The said that “Local conditions, including soft soil, land reclamation, and unregulated groundwater extraction, may also influence how the shocks felt at the surface”.

At this stage, based on data and patterns observed, no immediate threat of a major earthquake has been identified, experts reiterated.

“Like all seismically active regions, occasional mild tremors can continue to occur”.

PMD team is continuously analyzing seismic data to ensure any unusual activity is detected in real-time.

“The public is strongly advised not to panic. These tremors are not unusual and should not be a cause for fear,” PMD said.