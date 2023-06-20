NTDC restores 132KV transmission line from Jhimpir wind plants

ISLAMABAD: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) restored the 132kv transmission line from the Jhimpir wind power cluster, ARY News reported.

The power supply from the three power plants located in the Jhimpir wing cluster was disrupted due to cyclone Biparjoy. As many as eight towers of the transmission line were damaged due to strong winds, rain and cyclone.

The NTDC teams worked day and night despite rough weather and restored the 132KV transmission line and reconnected the power generation from the Jhimpir wing cluster to the national grid.

Meanwhile. Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir has commended the NTDC team’s efforts in restoring the transmission line in record time.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company restored the second transmission line supply electricity to Karachi.

According to the spokesman of National Transmission and Dispatch Company, cyclone Biparjoy the two transmission lines including 500KV KT3, and the NK’s line. Both lines have been restored by the NTDC engineers.

NTDC and K Electric engineers and staff completed the restoration work of the second line in the wee hours of Sunday night, while the first transmission line was restored at 2pm on Saturday.