NTDC restores power supply to K-Electric

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has restored the second transmission line supply electricity to Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to spokesman NTDC, cyclone Biparjoy the two transmission lines including 500KV KT3, and the NK’s line. Both lines have been restored by the NTDC engineers.

NTDC and K Electric engineers and staff completed the restoration work of the second line in the wee hours of Sunday night, while the first transmission line was restored at 2pm on Saturday.

Read more: Cyclone Biparjoy: NTDC constitutes special teams

According to the spokesperson National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), power supply from 3 transmission lines to the K-Electric is underway, the spokesperson said.

It may be noted that the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) constituted special teams following the directives of the prime minister and the energy minister in the wake of the cyclone Biparjoy threat, which is now over.