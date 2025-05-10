Nuclear option a ‘very distant possibility’, says Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has ruled out the immediate possibility of any nuclear escalation following Pakistan Army’s military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’, which targeted multiple Indian airbases.

In an interview with ARY News, the minister denied reports that a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) — Pakistan’s apex body overseeing nuclear arsenal — was taking place today.

He emphasized that Pakistan had exercised restraint for several days before being forced to respond.

“India had been showing aggression for days. We were left with no option but to retaliate and deliver a befitting response,” Asif said. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, the debt of the past three to four days has been paid. If India attempts any further misadventure, we will settle the score again.”

Asif noted that India continued raising the stakes with every passing hour, eventually crossing a red line late Friday by attacking Pakistani airbases. He emphasised Pakistan’s military response had dealt a significant blow to Indian infrastructure.

“We struck from Gujarat to Punjab. All Indian airfields in that zone have been disabled, along with their depots and army stores. India has also suffered heavy losses in cyber capabilities—something they used to take great pride in,” he stated.

The minister praised the armed forces for a “very effective counterattack,” adding that there was mounting internal public pressure to respond militarily.

Read More: Bunyan Marsoos: The meaning behind Pakistan’s military operation

“We wanted to resolve matters diplomatically,” he added, “but India continued its military offensive even while Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan was visiting Islamabad.”

Asif called for international mediation, suggesting that the United States could play an active role in defusing tensions.

Responding to questions about the possible use of nuclear weapons, he dismissed the notion: “Yes, we have that capability, but let’s not even talk about it. It should be considered a very distant possibility. It should not be discussed in any immediate context because beyond that lies only destruction that won’t be confined to this region alone. It would snowball into something catastrophic.”

“Before we reach that point, I think temperatures will come down,” he added.