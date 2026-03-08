ARY Digital Network acquires majority stake in Nukta

March 8, 2026: ARY Digital Network, one of Pakistan’s most influential and widely viewed television networks, has acquired majority shares of the digital media platform Nukta as part of ARY Group’s broader strategy to expand its leadership in the evolving digital media landscape.

The move reflects ARY Group’s continued commitment to innovation in journalism, combining its decades-long strength in broadcast media with the growing importance of digital storytelling and audience engagement.

Through this integration, Nukta will join ARY Group’s expanding media ecosystem, which currently reaches millions of viewers across television, digital platforms and international markets.

Salman Iqbal, Founder of the ARY Digital Network & CEO of the ARY Group, said: “The media landscape is changing rapidly, and ARY has always been at the forefront of that evolution. By bringing Nukta into the ARY ecosystem, we are strengthening our digital presence while building on ARY’s global broadcast leadership. We are confident this integrated platform will deliver powerful journalism and innovative storytelling for the digital age.”

While continuing to operate from its Dubai headquarters, Nukta will now become part of ARY Group’s broader international media network, leveraging the group’s scale, credibility and production capabilities to expand its audience and content offerings.

Originally launched as Nukta Pakistan and Nukta Dubai, the platform includes verticals such as Nukta Business, Nukta Crime and Nukta Life. These platforms have already built strong digital audiences and are expected to expand further as part of ARY’s strategy to strengthen its digital content ecosystem across Pakistan and the wider South Asian region.

Kamran Khan, founder of Nukta and a veteran journalist with over 42 years of experience across print and television, now joins ARY as Chairman of ARY News & Nukta.

“This partnership creates an exciting opportunity to combine ARY’s unmatched broadcast reach with Nukta’s fast-growing digital platform. Together, we aim to build a modern media platform that delivers credible journalism, sharp analysis and compelling storytelling for audiences across Pakistan and the global South Asian community,” added Kamran Khan, Chairman of ARY News & Nukta.

As part of the integration, Nukta’s flagship program On My Radar (OMR) with Kamran Khan will soon appear on ARY News, bringing the show to a significantly larger television audience.

The acquisition marks another step in ARY Group’s evolution as a multi-platform media leader, combining its strong television network with an expanding digital media presence to serve audiences across Pakistan and beyond.