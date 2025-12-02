NUML blast injures seven, including five students in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Seven people, including five students, were injured on Tuesday after a gas leakage triggered an explosion at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said during a press briefing.

According to IGP Rizvi, the blast occurred around 4 p.m. inside a room located within the NUML campus. The incident took place shortly after NUML restored its gas supply for the winter season.

The university typically shuts down its gas system during the summer, and on Tuesday afternoon, the supply was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Within half an hour, leaked gas had accumulated in the room and ignited due to an electrical short circuit, causing the explosion.

Police officials confirmed that the affected portion of NUML included a small prayer area and an office used by clerical staff. Five students, a naib qasid, and a clerk sustained injuries. While most victims were declared out of danger, the clerk suffered burns on 65 percent of his body and is receiving treatment.

IGP Rizvi said investigators examined the site according to all SOPs and reaffirmed that the incident was caused by gas filling the enclosed space before being sparked by a short circuit.

He directed the NUML administration to thoroughly inspect all gas lines, internal connections, and the affected room to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

As a precaution, all gas connections across the NUML campus have been shut down until a full technical assessment is completed. The IGP added that Islamabad Police are coordinating closely with NUML to prevent any similar incidents and to ensure the safety of students and staff.