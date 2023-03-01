Nurse fired for slamming two-day-old baby into ICU bassinet

A US nurse was fired from her job after she was seem slamming a two-day-old baby into ICU bassinet.

The father of the infant came to know about this event when he heard his baby crying in the ICU. He pulled out his phone and started recording through a gap underneath the ward’s closed curtains.

The baby was kept in the ICU for observation but the parents were shocked when they saw the nurse roughly picking up the baby and turning him around and then slams him into the bassinet.

Upon showing the video to other people in the hospital the hospital administration took a swift action and fired the nurse involved in the incident.

