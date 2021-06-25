Saturday, June 26, 2021
Nurse vaccinates man with empty syringe in India, video goes viral

PATNA: An Indian nurse has allegedly used an empty syringe for the COVID-19 vaccination of a man at a centre in Bihar’s Saran while the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video showed that an empty syringe was being injected by a nurse to the man in an overcrowded vaccination centre in Bihar’s Chapra district on June 21.

The man had noticed later on Thursday that he was given no dose during the vaccination after the friend caught the incident on camera.

According to the Indian media reports, the nurse was identified as 48-year-old Chanda Kumari who is seen talking to people while opening a disposable syringe and never putting that into the Covid-19 vaccine vial.

The man, Azahar, told the media that he was shocked to see that the nurse just tore open the plastic packaging of a disposable syringe and injected him without filling it with the vaccine.

The district authorities took action against the nurse by sending a show-cause notice after the video went viral.

