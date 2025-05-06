Nushki oil tanker blaze: Death toll rises to 20

The death toll from Nushki oil tanker explosion rose to 20 on Tuesday, according to officials, ARY News reported.

The blast occurred on April 28 in the town of Nushki, in Balochistan province, after an oil tanker caught fire near a local market.

In an attempt to prevent a larger disaster, the driver had moved the truck away from the bus and truck stand to a more isolated area. However, a crowd had gathered near the vehicle when it exploded.

More than 40 people were injured in the blast, many of whom suffered severe burns.

Several victims were transported to Karachi for treatment due to the lack of specialised medical facilities in the region.