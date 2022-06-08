Nushrratt Bharuccha believes ‘people would not go to theatres’ to watch her

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha feels she is yet to reach a stage where people would watch a movie for her.

During a recent promotional outing for her upcoming movie ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, title’s lead actor Nushrratt Bharuccha got candid about her Bollywood journey over the past 15 years.

When asked by press about her newly found success after giving a decade and a half to the industry, ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ actor replied, “There is no such thing [success].”

Elaborating her statement, the actor narrated, “I went for a show last night and I had to say that I am Nushrratt Bharuccha. The person would not recognise me.”

“I do not have any issue with this as I know very well that I am yet to reach the stage where people go to theatres to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha,” she added. “They will go to watch Janhit Mein Jaari. They will go to watch Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Films have been, and will always be bigger than me. People did not even know my name till Akashvaani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.”

The actor further disclosed that she would often be called as the ‘Punchnama girl’ even by paparazzi. “There were three girls in Punchnama and people took time to even remember my name is Nushrratt,” said Bharuccha.

After making her on-screen debut with TV back in 2002, Bharuccha soon made her way to Bollywood movies. Some of her notable performances include ‘Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Dream Girl’ and Netflix movie ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.

She will be next seen in comedy drama ‘Janhit Mei Jaari’ slated to release on June 10, while she also has two titles ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Selfiee’ with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

