US stocks mostly down as Nvidia drags on Nasdaq

Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Tuesday as markets struggled to extend the latest rally while shares of artificial intelligence star Nvidia tumbled.

US data releases pointed to slower than expected growth of retail sales in September, while producer prices increased in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, Nvidia sank more than five percent following a report in The Information that Facebook parent Meta could use Google chips in its data censors.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 46,603.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 6,690.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 22,711.47.

Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers described the economic data — which was delayed by the US government shutdown — as mixed.

“I think today was more about the market digesting yesterday’s big move,” Sosnick said of Monday’s equity market rally.

GMI Cloud to build $500 million AI data centre in Taiwan with Nvidia chips

US-based cloud services provider GMI Cloud said on Monday it will build a $500 million artificial intelligence data centre in Taiwan with the support of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The data centre will come online by March 2026 and will run on Nvidia’s new Blackwell GB300 chips. The facility will house about 7,000 GPUs across 96 high-density racks, capable of processing nearly 2 million tokens per second. It will draw around 16 megawatts of power.

GMI Cloud Founder and CEO Alex Yeh said Taiwan needs more data centres as “strategic assets” to support its AI development, adding that the island’s power-supply challenges can be remedied. He said AI demand has been strong, with the company’s GPU utilisation “almost full”.

“You want to promote local ecosystems – you have to build the data centre first, you have to build the AI cluster first,” he said.

The deal comes as technology giants around the world are pouring billions into AI infrastructure to support rising workloads, creating a windfall for semiconductor companies including Nvidia, which derives the bulk of its revenue from such sales.