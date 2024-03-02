Usman Khawaja forced to remove ‘dove’ sticker on bat

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was made to remove the dove sticker, which symbolises world peace, on his bat during the third day of the ongoing first Test against host New Zealand.

The incident took place in the 19th over of Australia’s second innings. Usman Khawaja, who has been a vocal critic of the Israel-Palestine conflict, batter broke his blade and asked for its replacement.

After going through different bats, he picked one and it had the “dove” logo on it. The officials stepped in and asked the cricketer to remove it.

Usman Khawaja as he was told by the match officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening batter tried to convey a message during the test series against Pakistan by displaying the same symbols but the International Cricket Council (ICC) intervened and asked him to remove it.

Despite multiple meetings with the Cricket Australia and ICC officials, Usman Khawaja was not granted permission for the symbols.

Australia’s decorated captain Pat Cummins had backed Usman Khawaja in the matter by saying that his teammate stands up for what he believes in.

“We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” Pat Cummins said.