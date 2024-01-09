22.9 C
New Zealand’s Devon Conway relishing Pakistan challenge in T20I series

New Zealand batter Devon Conway opened up on the prospects of playing Pakistan in the upcoming five-match T20I series.

The five-match bilateral series kicks off on Jan. 12 in Auckland. The second and third fixtures will be contested on Jan. 14 and 17 in Hamilton and Dunedin.

Christchurch will host the fourth and fifth T20I on Jan. 19 and 21 respectively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Devon Conway, in a conversation about the upcoming series with New Zealand Cricket, said playing against Pakistan is always a challenge for the side as the Green Shirts have a skilled batting and bowling unit.

“We have played a lot of cricket against Pakistan, particularly in white ball cricket,” Devon Conway said in a video shared by NZC. “They’re a very skillful unit with bat and ball.”

“You know, they’ve got some really quality fast bowling and some quality batters up front. So, you know, for us, we’ve got a good idea as to how they approach things. And, you know, it’s always a good challenge playing against Pakistan, specifically in white ball cricket,” the batter said.

It is pertinent to mention that it will be the first meeting between Pakistan and New Zealand since their must-win group-stage encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan had beaten New Zealand by 21 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Stern Method.

