New Zealand post 204 against Pakistan in third T20I

AUCKLAND: New Zealand set 205 target against Pakistan in the third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park Auckland today (Friday), ARY News reported.

New Zealand were all out on 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94.

The host nation were looking set for a huge score at one stage, but Pakistan pulled the Kiwis back towards the end with Haris Rauf taking three crucial wickets

Pakistan need to win today’s match in order to keep their hopes alive of winning the T20I bilateral series.

Pakistan cricket team’s young talent failed to show up for the side as they were bowled out for 91 in the first PAK vs NZ game.

The national side trails the five-match PAK vs NZ T20I series 0-2 after losing the first two games.

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the rain-affected second T20I at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Pakistan finished their inning at 135/9 in the second PAK vs NZ game which was reduced to 15 overs due to rain.

The hosts completed a comfortable five-wicket victory by chasing down the total with 11 balls to spare.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears