New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr hails Pakistan over historic win

Star New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr hailed Pakistan following the Girls in Green’s historic win over her side in the third WODI at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Pakistan beat New Zealand for the first time in Women’s one-day cricket. The match was decided in the Super Over as the winners could not be decided in the 100 overs.

In the Super Over, Pakistan managed 11-2 with Aliya Riaz scoring eight runs off Amelia Kerr’s bowling.

Sadia Iqbal’s heroics saw New Zealand falling short by four runs. The spinner gave away eight runs and dismissed Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine to seal a historic victory for the Girls in Green.

Amelia Kerr, who was judged Player of the Series for her exceptional performances, lauded Pakistan for keeping its composure to win the game in the post-match press conference.

“Credit to Pakistan for the way they have been on this tour and on the field as well,” she said. “They were exceptional under pressure and took those catches. They were clean and stopped us from running twos and I think they just showed real composure and it got them across the line.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand has been a remarkable affair as the Girls in Green became the first Asian side to win a T20I series in New Zealand.

Fatima Sana’s side ended things on a high note as they beat the White Ferns for the first time in WODI history.

