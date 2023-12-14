Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in Nida Dar’s absence

Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana will lead the side in the second Women’s ODI against New Zealand at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval Stadium on Friday.

In the opening game of the three-match series, Pakistan captain Nida Dar was bowling to Sophie Devine in the 44th over of the New Zealand innings.

Sophie Devine played a shot that struck Nida Dar’s face. The latter was taken off the field for a checkup.

The star Pakistan all-rounder has been ruled out of the all-important second WODI as she was advised a two-day rest.

Pakistan have appointed Fatima Sana as the stand-in captain. The pacer said becoming a captain is an honour but the circumstances that led to her becoming the leader was unfortunate.

“It is an honour to lead the Pakistan women’s side in ODIs, although the circumstances are unfortunate with Nida Dar’s injury,” Fatima Sana was quoted saying in a statement.”She has been an inspiration, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

She showed confidence in her side making a comeback in the series and performing well in the remaining the remaining games.

“We had a historic T20I series win against New Zealand, and I know the players are eager to perform well in the ODI series too. Although we didn’t have a good outing in the first ODI, we are all geared up to excel in tomorrow’s game,” she added.

Pakistan’s squad for second ODI: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.