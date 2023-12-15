New Zealand survive scare to win WODI series against Pakistan

New Zealand on Friday won the three-match Women’s ODI series against Pakistan following a narrow win in the second fixture at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A nervy one-wicket win means New Zealand have an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-match series. The dead rubber third match would be contested at the same venue on Monday.

Series sealed at Hagley Oval! Maddy Green (83) and Suzie Bates (74) led the run chase with Lea Tahuhu (21*) and Fran Jonas (5*) bringing it home. Scorecard | https://t.co/UdcPHLrt8F. Catch the team’s final outing for 2023 at the 3rd Dulux ODI on Monday in Christchurch. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/n1E6OYNklr — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) December 15, 2023

Pakistan were dismissed for 220 in their 50 overs with stand-in captain Fatima Sana scoring an unbeaten half-century. She top-scored with 90 off 104 balls with seven boundaries and a six.

Target set! 🎯 Fatima Sana (90*) steadied Pakistan’s innings following 3 quick wickets in the first 11 overs. Wickets shared between Sophie Devine (3), Molly Penfold & Fran Jonas (2), Lea Tahuhu & Hannah Rowe (1). Follow the chase LIVE in NZ on @TVNZ DUKE & @SENZ_Radio. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/gzdqPR6GdI — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) December 15, 2023

Natalia Pervaiz and Najiha Alvi scored 39 and 32 respectively.

Captain Sophie Devin was the pick of New Zealand bowlers as she returned with impressive figures of 3-25 in six overs. Molly Penfold and Fran Jones took two wickets.

It looked as if New Zealand would chase the 221-run target easily when opener Suzie Bates and Maddy Green scored half-centuries and got together for a big partnership.

The hosts went off the rails when both batters were dismissed by Ghulam Fatima. Suzie Bates was the first to go after scoring 74 from 91 balls with eight boundaries to her name.

Maddy Green fell shortly for 96-ball 83 after hitting five boundaries.

It triggered a collapse but Lea Tahuhu’s late 21 off 26 sealed a one-wicket win for the hosts.

Ghulam Fatima was the standout bowler for Pakistan as she returned with brilliant figures of 4-47 in 10 overs. Fatima Sana took two wickets.

Related – New Zealand secure big win over Pakistan in first WODI