Pakistan register historic win over New Zealand in Super Over

Pakistan on Monday registered a historic win over New Zealand in the dead-rubber third Women’s One-Day International at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is Pakistan’s first ODI win over New Zealand in the women’s version of the game.

PAKISTAN WIN IN SUPER OVER! 🙌 Pakistan have defeated @WHITE_FERNS in ODIs for the first time in New Zealand 🤩#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/cTysIVh2vx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2023

The White Ferns, who headed into the fixture with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, scored 251-8 after electing to bat first. Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green scored half-centuries.

Amelia Kerr was the standout New Zealand batter. She top-scored with 77 off 87 balls with five fours to her name. Maddy Green struck three boundaries on her way to 69-ball 65.

Captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates chipped in with 29 and 24 respectively.

Pakistan spin duo Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each.

The fixture could not be decided in the 100 overs as Pakistan scored 251-9 on the back of Bismah Maroof’s fifty. The former captain was the standout batter with her 86-ball 68. Her knock included five fours.

She put on a 101-run partnership with Aliya Riaz who struck four fours on her way to 84-ball 44.

Stand-in captain Fatima Sana and Natalia Pervaiz chipped in with 36 and 26 respectively.

In the Super Over, Pakistan managed 11-2 with Aliya Riaz scoring eight runs off Amelia Kerr’s bowling.

Sadia Iqbal’s heroics saw New Zealand falling short by four runs. The spinner gave away eight runs and dismissed Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine to seal a historic victory for the Girls in Green.

Related – Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof reflect on Pakistan’s historic WT20I series win over New Zealand