Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar smashes Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record

Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar on Wednesday broke India legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the highest ODI score in New Zealand during the second fixture at Nelson’s Saxton Oval.

Sachin Tendulkar’s 163 not out against New Zealand in 2009 at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval was the highest individual ODI score in the country. 

Soumya Sarkar surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring 169 off 151 balls with 22 boundaries and two maximums to his name.

Moreover, his effort is the highest score by a Bangladesh men’s player away from home in an ODI and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand 

However, his effort went in vain as the Kiwis won the game by seven wickets.

Bangladesh scored their highest ODI score in New Zealand as they put up 291 in 49.5 overs. Apart from Soumya Sarkar’s heroics, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim scored 45 from 57 balls with five boundaries to his name.

William O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets for the hosts.

In reply, Henry Nicholls and Will Young scored half-centuries as the Kiwis won the game in 46.2 overs. The former struck eight fours and a six on his way to 99-ball 95. 

Will Young belted 89 from 94 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra chipped in with a handy 33-ball 45 with seven fours and a six to his name. 

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

The Kiwis have a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

