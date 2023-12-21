Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar smashes Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar on Wednesday broke India legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the highest ODI score in New Zealand during the second fixture at Nelson’s Saxton Oval.

Sachin Tendulkar’s 163 not out against New Zealand in 2009 at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval was the highest individual ODI score in the country.

Soumya Sarkar surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring 169 off 151 balls with 22 boundaries and two maximums to his name.

Soumya Sarkar broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during his epic knock in Nelson earlier today 😮 Details 👉 https://t.co/gzjz0QmM0D#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/JUF2j8e8pX — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2023

Soumya Sarkar has produced one of Bangladesh’s greatest innings of all time in the second #NZvBAN ODI 🔥 📝 https://t.co/KV5CY0xN4q pic.twitter.com/5ijAX1bfyg — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2023

Moreover, his effort is the highest score by a Bangladesh men’s player away from home in an ODI and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand

However, his effort went in vain as the Kiwis won the game by seven wickets.

A comfortable chase for New Zealand sees them take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Bangladesh 🏏#NZvBAN | 📝 https://t.co/KV5CY0xN4q pic.twitter.com/jiqwRt5Ioo — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2023

Bangladesh scored their highest ODI score in New Zealand as they put up 291 in 49.5 overs. Apart from Soumya Sarkar’s heroics, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim scored 45 from 57 balls with five boundaries to his name.

Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand

Bangladesh 🆚 New Zealand | 2nd ODI New Zealand need 292 runs to win Live on 👉 Nagorik TV, Green TV & TOFFEE#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/2xvwsQtr1L — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 20, 2023

William O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets for the hosts.

In reply, Henry Nicholls and Will Young scored half-centuries as the Kiwis won the game in 46.2 overs. The former struck eight fours and a six on his way to 99-ball 95.

A 7 wicket and Dulux ODI Series win in Nelson 🏏 Henry Nicholls (95), Will Young (89) and Rachin Ravindra (45) leading the batting effort. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/M3gD9x3CYG. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/kLvQEdhJcY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 20, 2023

Will Young belted 89 from 94 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra chipped in with a handy 33-ball 45 with seven fours and a six to his name.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

The Kiwis have a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.