Abrar Ahmed to miss New Zealand T20I series

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the five-match Twenty20 International series against host New Zealand due to a knee injury.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, stated that Abrar Ahmed failed to attain complete fitness and thus will return to Pakistan where he will undergo rehab.

“Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will not be able to participate in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand due to not being fully fit,” the statement read. “He is returning home where his rehab will continue at the National Cricket Academy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Ahmed (@abrarahmedpak01)

For the unversed, Abrar Ahmed had complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on day three of the tour game against Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

Consequently, he was taken off the field and was then sent for an MRI scan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Ahmed (@abrarahmedpak01)

Sajid Khan replaced him in the squad for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Jan. 12 in Auckland. The second and third fixtures will be contested on Jan. 14 and 17 in Hamilton and Dunedin.

Christchurch will host the fourth and fifth T20I on Jan. 19 and 21 respectively.

Pakistan squad for the T20I series against New Zealand: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan, Aamir Jamal, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper) and Abbas Afridi.

Related – ‘Abrar Ahmed was sidelined to save Shadab Khan’