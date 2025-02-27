web analytics
Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal unite for Imtiaz Ali's 'O Saathi Re'

Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari has united with Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary, for ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next Netflix series.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After successfully collaborating with Netflix, on his hit film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to reunite with the streaming giant for his next project, a romance series, titled ‘O Saathi Re’, the streamer announced on Thursday morning. Acclaimed actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary headline the cast of the upcoming series.

‘O Saathi Re’ is an ‘ode to the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times’, Netflix announced in the caption, with a brief teaser of the cast and makers meeting for a table read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Imtiaz Ali serves as creator, writer and showrunner to present the series whereas his brother Arif Ali helms the direction. Mohit Choudhary is the executive producer for the title.

Speaking about the project, the ‘Jab We Met’ director said, “O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life.”

“I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re,” he added.

The series will begin filming soon and will stream on Netflix.

Also Read: Saba Qamar likens her life to an Imtiaz Ali film; Here’s why!

