Oasis to reunite ‘Definitely Maybe’?

Oasis, one of the 1990s rock bands that defined Britpop, is set to reunite as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher teased an announcement early on Tuesday and a newspaper said they were planning shows in 2025.

The band, whose debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam Gallagher, the band’s charismatic frontman.

Hinting at imminent news, the brothers posted the date “27.08.24” and “8am” in the style of the band’s logo on social media late on Sunday.

Liam also dedicated the Oasis track ‘Half the World Away’ to his brother during his set at the Reading Festival on Sunday.

The Sunday Times, citing industry insiders, said shows were planned at Heaton Park in Manchester, where the band was formed in 1991, and at Wembley Stadium in London in summer 2025.

A headline performance at the Glastonbury Festival was also rumoured, according to the newspaper.

A tour in 2025 would mark the 30th anniversary of the second album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’, which includes the singles ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Wonderwall’.

The release of ‘Roll with It’ from the album in August 1995 put Oasis head-to-head with rival Blur’s ‘Country House’ in a chart battle that was seized upon by the media. Blur won the coveted number-one spot.

‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 1990s in Britain and the band’s breakthrough in the United States.

The brothers were often at loggerheads when the band toured in the 1990s and their hostility continued afterwards.

“He thinks he’s the man and I think I’m the man, do you know what I mean?” Liam said in 2017.