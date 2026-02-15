Barack Obama says Aliens are real, addresses Area 51 theories

Former U.S. President Barack Obama went viral this weekend after confirming that aliens are real, while clarifying he hasn’t personally seen any, and addressing popular theories about Area 51.

In an exclusive interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama dismissed popular conspiracy theories about secret government facilities, including Area 51, saying there’s no hidden underground base, unless, of course, some enormous cover-up exists that even he wasn’t told about.

The interview immediately went viral online, with social media buzzing over his remarks and news outlets picking up the story.

I asked @BarackObama if aliens are real. pic.twitter.com/ZPw5zT9PfD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2026



But the conversation wasn’t limited to aliens. Barack Obama also weighed in on the recent deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents to Minnesota, calling the operations rogue and unprecedented for the United States.

He highlighted instances of families being pulled from their homes and even children being used to pressure parents, all carried out without clear guidelines or proper training.

At the same time, he praised the community response in Minneapolis and St. Paul, pointing out neighbors, teachers, and organizers who stepped in to support families affected by the crackdown. These segments of the interview also went viral, driving widespread discussion.

Obama, who was succeeded by Donald Trump in 2017, has long spoken out against aggressive immigration enforcement, especially following the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of federal agents.

He and his wife, Michelle, had previously called on the administration to exercise restraint and hold agents accountable. After months of protests and criticism over excessive force, the federal government announced it would scale back the Minnesota operation, another development that quickly went viral.

The former president also indirectly addressed a controversial video circulated by Donald Trump depicting Obama and Michelle in a demeaning way. He criticized the erosion of decorum and respect in political discourse, calling it a “clown show” on social media and television. That part of the interview, unsurprisingly, went viral as well.

Between his comments on aliens, Area 51, immigration, and political decorum, Barack Obama’s interview dominated headlines, with multiple viral moments capturing attention across platforms. It was a weekend of both curiosity and concern, with Obama at the center of the conversation.