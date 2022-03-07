Obesity rates doubled among Pakistani children, experts

Karachi: Nutrition experts from the PNDS have said that obesity rates among Pakistan children have doubled in the last decade, while the number of malnutrition kids also spiked to 45%.

Representative of the Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) held a press conference on Monday, in Karach iPress Club.PNDS President Faiza Khan, Vice President Dr Rubeeni Iqbal, Dr Seena Aziz and Dr Saima Rahsed held the press conference.

In the briefing, they said that obesity rates among children in Pakistan had doubled in the last decade.

Also Read:No chocolate or ice cream ads for kids as Spain tackles obesity

In her talk, PNDS President said that the nutrition issues, such as obesity, in the country, are hitting severity, with the majority of the population is facing malnutrition, lack of micronutrients, Vitamins and minerals.

She added that the issue of malnutrition and morbid obesity is affecting children as well as adults. The people of our country are unaware of these health hazards, she added.

PNDS is going to organize a three-day awareness session on these health hazards in a local hotel, which will be held from Friday to Sunday.

The conference’s inaugural chief guest will be Health minister Azra Pechuho while Governor Ismail is scheduled to be the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Comments