Objection filed over Bilawal Bhutto’s Lahore nomination papers

LAHORE: A citizen has filed objection over nomination papers of the People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore’s NA-127 constituency, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An application has been filed with the Returning Officer objecting to nomination of the PPP chairman.

“The election law has been violated as a person could be member of one political party under the law,” according to the application.

“Bilawal has shown affiliation with the PPP-Parliamentarians in his nomination papers,” the applicant said. “While the Pakistan People’s Party and the PPP-Parliamentarians are two separate political parties,” petitioner argued.

“Bilawal Bhutto has been chairman of the People’s Party and Asif Ali Zardari has been president of the Parliamentarians,” according to the plea.

“The People’s Party’s election symbol is ‘Sword’ while the Parliamentarians contest election with symbol of ‘Arrow'”.

It is to be mentioned here that Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers scrutiny for NA-127 constituency of Lahore will be held tomorrow (Thursday).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also filed nomination papers to contest election from NA-194 Larkana and NA-196 Shahdadkot.