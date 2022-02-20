Woman attempts suicide, blames SHO for sharing obscene photos

SUKKUR: A woman attempted suicide while trying to set herself on fire after she blamed a station house officer (SHO) in Sukkur for circulating her obscene photos on social media and blackmailing her, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a woman while staging a protest outside Sukkur Press Club, tried to self-immolate herself as those standing close to her foiled her attempted suicide.

“SHO Javed Memon made by obscene photos viral on social media,” she blamed and added, “Hev is blackmailing me for the last 10 years,” the woman said.

She said that the SHO has now been released on bail and is threatening her.

Meanwhile, SHO Javed Memon has denied allegations of circulating obscene photos of a woman on social media and said that he no longer remained associated with her.

“I have disassociated myself with the woman owing to her illicit activities,” he said and added that the woman was now defaming him with the help of another man.

