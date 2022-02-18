Obscene videos, blackmailing: Family of teenage girl pardons suspect  

KARACHI: Family of a teenage girl has unconditionally pardoned a suspect who was allegedly involved in filming obscene videos of the victim and blackmailing her, resulting in his immediate release from a Karachi court on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect, who used to give home tuition to the 13-year-old girl, allegedly filmed obscene videos of the teenager and later demanded money from the family.

“The suspect, identified as Abdul Qadeem, sent obscene videos of the teenager to her mother and demanded money in return,” he said and added that later a child pornography case was registered against him and he was arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area by the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, on Friday, the family unconditionally pardoned the suspect with court turning his lifetime imprisonment into a one-year jail term. Since the suspect had spent one year in jail, the judicial magistrate Karachi East directed to release him.

Incidents of sexual abuse and blackmailing have been reported and in one such incident previously, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a man from Hyderabad accused of harassing a girl by uploading her immoral videos on social media.

According to the cybercrime wing, they have arrested an accused named Hamza during a raid in Hyderabad over blackmailing a girl by using her obscene videos and photos.

The additional director of the cybercrime wing said the accused had recorded inappropriate videos of a girl by installing a hidden camera in her washroom and was blackmailing the victim.

Comments