Obsession actress Inde Navarrette reflected on the Academy Awards with her family as a child.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress recalled those early experiences during the “Power of Young Hollywood” event. She also stated, “What’s really cool is that the Australian side of my family has been watching the Academy Awards since I was like 5.”

Navarrette specifically remembered watching Hugh Jackman host the ceremony and perform a theatre number. She also stated, “So I remember the earlier ones where Hugh Jackman hosted, and he did his big theatre number”.

The actress now faces the possibility of experiencing the ceremony from inside the theatre herself if she receives an invitation. “If I’m even invited, it’ll be so cool to sit in that theater and experience in real life what I’ve loved watching,” she said. “So it’s just so cool.”

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According to the source, Obsession has become a major commercial success, reportedly earning more than $459 million worldwide from a production budget of about $750,000. The film has also generated awards-season momentum for Navarrette’s performance as Nikki Freeman.

Navarrette has already won Best Performance at the Seattle International Film Festival, adding to recognition for her work in the film. A potential Academy Award nomination would also mark significant recognition for a horror performance, a genre that has historically received limited attention from major awards bodies.

Whether Navarrette ultimately receives a nomination remains uncertain, but her performance has placed her among the names being discussed during the current awards season.