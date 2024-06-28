web analytics
Obtaining a German citizenship becomes easier now; here’s why

By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

Germany has recently announced a new work visa, the Chancenkarte, or “Opportunity Card”, which offers non-EU nationals a new opportunity to immigrate to Berlin.

More people will be able to become German citizens without giving up their existing nationality, following the enactment of government reforms on Thursday.

The new rules aim to provide extended rights to non-German long-term residents in Germany.

The law change means residency criteria for naturalization decreases from eight years to five years, while some exceptional accomplishments in integration may further shorten this duration to three years, reported Schengen News.

As well as allowing multiple nationalities, the new laws in Germany will reduce the residency period needed to apply for citizenship from eight to five years.

Some people will be able to apply after three years if they speak German fluently.

