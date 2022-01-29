‘Of course I said YES’: Lana Condor announces engagement

American actor Lana Condor announced engagement with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre earlier today.

Netflix’s ‘To all the Boys’ star Lana Condor took to social media on Saturday, making the big announcement. The young celebrity exchanged the rings with long time boyfriend, musician Anthony De La Torre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

Lana shared a seven-picture-gallery on photo and video sharing site Instagram, with a heartfelt note for the partner. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”, the 24-year-old penned.

The newly engaged couple shared some dreamy monochromatic portraits from the engagement shoot of the duo on the respective social media handles, with Lana flaunting her stunning diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony De La Torre (@anthonydltorre)

Lana went on to admit that she ‘cannot wait to be his wife’. “I love you a million times over.”, she further expressed.

Condor garnered millions of red hearts from social media users, while, several dropped congratulatory comments for the duo, including Netflix writing “❤️❤️ congratulations!!”, whereas, his co-star Noah Centineo seemed surprised by the news, wrote “OH MY GOD”.

Comments