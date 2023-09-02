Official data shows alarming surge in Malaria cases in Sindh

KARACHI: Malaria cases have been on rise in Sindh with Hyderabad division mostly affected by the mosquito-borne disease, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“This year 2,69,596 malaria cases have been reported in the province,” Sindh Health Department said in its report.

“From January to August 1,32,441 malaria cases reported in Hyderabad division,” sharing eight months figures of the disease, health department said.

According to report, 65,807 cases of the the mosquito-borne disease reported in Mirpur Khas division and 48,499 cases in Larkana division.

“The number of patients of the disease in Sukkur division were 11,591 and 4,924 patients reported in Shaheed Benazirabad division,” according to the health department report.

“Karachi division reported 1,834 malaria cases in last eight months with no deaths,” health department report shared.

According to the monthly data, 64,519 patients tested positive for malaria. Most of the cases, according to the official data, were reported in Hyderabad division (31,891) followed by Mirpurkhas division (18,553), Larkana division (8,476), Sukkur division (2,595), Shaheed Benaziarabad (2,530) and Karachi division (474).

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar took notice of the rising malaria cases in the province, issuing instructions that a campaign be initiated to curb the outbreak.

The health officials point out the major cause of surge in malaria cases in the province due to floodwater of the last year’s unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Sindh, which still standing in several areas.