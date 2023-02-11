Official faces wrath of tribal influential over anti-encroachment drive

JACOBABAD: Local Assistant Commissioner has to face the wrath of high and mighty over removing illegal encroachment from a government piece of land here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During an anti-encroachment operation supervised by the local administration, provincial adviser Aijaz Jakhrani’s father and former MNA Mir Babul Jakhrani reached on the spot and used abusive language against assistant commissioner and other government officials.

Babul Jakhrani while using filthy language against the AC, DC and Mukhtiarkar, ordered government officials to halt the operation against illegal encroachment of state land.

Local AC who was supervising the operation, informed him that he has been officially ordered by the DC to remove illegal occupation of the state land.

A video of Babul Jakhrani calling names to government officials also goes viral on social media.

